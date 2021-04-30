STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Australian Cricket Media Association donates $4200 to help India fight pandemic

The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient being wheeled on a hospital stretcher.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, the Australian Cricket Media Association has come forward to help the country fight the pandemic. They have made a donation of $4,200 to help India battle it out against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Ben Horne wrote: "The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time.

"The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://covid.giveindia.org Please support in any way you can."

Earlier, Australia cricket Pat Cummins and former Australia pacer turned commentator Brett Lee has also made contributions along with legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a tweet, Tendulkar said: "The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion.

"A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

"I have helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic."

