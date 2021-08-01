STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes's exit may hurt but England have multiple all-rounder options

In Ben Stokes's place, England have called up Craig Overton, who is yet to play a Test match but has done all-round duties in county cricket.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: Ben Stokes's decision to pull out of the Test series against India due to mental health concerns and fractured finger may hurt England since he is their ace all-rounder.

However, the home side still has more options than India in that department.

Even as India's pace bowling all-rounder option in Hardik Pandya remains unfit to perform Test duties and has been playing only limited overs cricket, England have Sam Curran, who turned out to be the difference in the last series against India at home.

On the 2018 trip, it was Curran who tilted balance in England's favour, scoring 272 runs at 38.86 and scalping 11 wickets. Importantly, he came up with key contributions which swung the game away from India. He was the Player of the Match in the first Test.

In Stokes's place, England have called up Craig Overton, who is yet to play a Test match but has done all-round duties in county cricket.

The 27-year-old right-arm pace bowler and batsman has played 102 first-class matches, taking 359 wickets and scoring 2,871 runs with a century and 13 fifties.

England also have Mark Wood, a pace bowler who can bat and has a Test fifty.

Although India have all-round options in Ravindra Jadeja but a seam bowling all-rounder is crucial in England. At best, India can opt for pace bowler Shardul Thakur who made a crucial half-century in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane and also took wickets.

Former India all-rounders Madan Lal and Manoj Prabhakar had recently pointed out the need to have pace bowling all-rounders in English conditions.

"A seam-bowling all-rounder brings a lot of balance to a squad overseas, especially in England. If you have a bowling all-rounder -- say like Kapil Dev -- he will get you wickets and score 40-50 runs, maybe even a 100. Those 40-50 runs can mean a partnership of 100," Lal, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, had told IANS this month.

"Whenever we have done well in England, we have done well on the back of good pace bowling all-round options. In 1986, we had Roger Binny, Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath along with me. There were so many options to pick from," Prabhakar had said to IANS at the same time recalling the three-Test series that India won 2-0.

Stokes, however, is a match-winner and it may be difficult for anyone else to match his ability. The fact that a seam bowling all-rounder could play a key role is evident from the fact that England did not call up their more experienced spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali and instead trusted Overton for the job.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stokes England England cricket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp