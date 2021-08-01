STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a calendar year

Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, now has 752 runs in 14 innings of 15 matches at an average of 94.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PROVIDENCE: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored 46 runs off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20 on Saturday to set a world record for most runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, now has 752 runs in 14 innings of 15 matches at an average of 94. He has surpassed the previous record of Ireland's Paul Stirling, who aggregated 748 runs in 20 innings of 20 matches at an average of 41.55 in 2019.

While the third and fourth places are occupied by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (729) and the Netherlands' Maxwell O'Dowd (702), India's Shikhar Dhawan is fifth in the list with 689 runs in 17 innings of 18 matches. Dhawan aggregated the runs at an average of 40.52 in 2018.

The 29-year-old Rizwan has scored seven half-centuries and one century this year. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 140.03 and has hit 65 fours and 25 sixes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp