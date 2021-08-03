Madurai thrash Tiruppur by 81 runs

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on valuable contributions from NS Chaturved and J Kousik, Madurai Panthers thrashed Tiruppur Tamizhans by 81 runs in TNPL-5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.Chasing a difficult 185 for a win on a slow track, Tiruppur could muster only 103. The M Mohammed-led side succumbed to pressure and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Madurai bowlers were spot on and bowled tight lines to make it difficult for the Tiruppur batsmen to go for the slog.Bowling all-rounder R Rajkumar came up with a cameo of 42. Earlier, put in to bat, Madurai made 184 for 4 in 20 overs, thanks to useful contributions from the top-order.

Each and every player had good starts but could not convert them into half-centuries. A lot depended upon the experienced duo of J Kousik (40) and NS Chaturved to carry forward the momentum of a good start.

The duo did not disappoint and in fact combined well for the fourth wicket. But for the duo’s contribution, Madurai would have found it difficult to get past the 150-run mark.