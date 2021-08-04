STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain star as Bangladesh defeat Australia in second T20I, take 2-0 series lead

Chasing 122, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as Soumya Sarkar was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc in just the third over of the innings.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA: Mustafizur Rahman's three-wicket haul and Afif Hossain's unbeaten 37-run knock helped Bangladesh defeat Australia by five wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia. The third T20I will be played on Friday.

Chasing 122, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as Soumya Sarkar (0) was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc in just the third over of the innings. In the very next over, Mohammad Naim (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Josh Hazlewood, reducing Bangladesh to 21/2. Shakib also departed after playing a knock of 26, and Bangladesh was reduced to 58/3 in the 9th over, still needing 64 runs for the win.

However, Afif Hossain (37*) and Nurul Hasan (22*) chipped in with some crucial runs as Bangladesh registered a five-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman scalped three as Australia was reduced to below-par 121/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Australia lost both its openers inside the powerplay overs as Alex Carey (11) and Josh Philippe (10) failed to leave a mark and the visitors were reduced to 31/2 in the sixth over.

Mitchell Marsh (45) and Moises Henriques (30) then retrieved the innings for Australia as the duo put on 57 runs for the third wicket, but they were not able to register regular boundaries. As a result, pressure started mounting and once they were dismissed, Australia's innings derailed and the side was reduced to under the 125-run mark.

Brief Scores

Australia 121/7 (Mitchell Marsh 45, Moises Henriques 30, Mustafizur Rahman 3-23); Bangladesh 123/5 (Afif Hossain 37*, Nurul Hasan 22*, Ashton Agar 1-17)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mustafizur Rahman Afif Hossain Bangladesh vs Australia Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series Bangladesh vs Australia Series Bangladesh vs Australia Second T20
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp