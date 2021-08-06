England 11/0 at tea, trail India by 84 runs in first Test

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England were 11 for no loss in their second innings, trailing India by 84 runs at tea on day three of the first Test here on Friday.

India were all out for 278 before tea, taking an important lead of 95 runs.

Resuming the day at 125 for four, India added 153 valuable runs to their first innings score in testing conditions.

K L Rahul top scored with 84 while Ravindra Jadeja made 56.

England pacer Ollie Robinson picked up his maiden wicket-haul. The hosts had made 183 in the first innings.

Brief scores: England 183 and 11/0 in six overs. India 278 all out in 84.5 overs (K L Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 56; Ollie Robinson 5/85, James Anderson 4/54).