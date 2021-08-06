India vs England first Test: Rain stops play as visitors reach 132/4 on day 3

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant (13 batting) was in company of KL Rahul (58 batting) with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.

The highlight of the short duration was Pant's cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.

On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul.

Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) off successive deliveries to effect the slump.

Ajinkya Rahane was run-out for 5.