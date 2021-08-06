STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England first Test: Rain stops play as visitors reach 132/4 on day 3

Rishabh Pant was in company of KL Rahul with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.

Published: 06th August 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the third day of first Test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the third day of first Test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: A steady drizzle once again stopped proceedings on the third day of the opening Test match between India and England with the visitors reaching 132 for 4, adding seven runs to their overnight score, here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant (13 batting) was in company of KL Rahul (58 batting) with only 11 deliveries being bowled before umpires called for covers.

The highlight of the short duration was Pant's cover drive off Anderson, giving the seamer a charge down the track.

On the second day, India lost four quick wickets after an opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Rahul.

Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) off successive deliveries to effect the slump.

Ajinkya Rahane was run-out for 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England First Test
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp