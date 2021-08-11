STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have changed nothing majorly in my skills, just back myself: Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja threw light on the current team wearing a balanced look and also revealed how his idea to approach every situation positively before a game has helped him succeed

Published: 11th August 2021 04:40 PM

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian team had a great outing in the opening Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. While rain played spoilsport and the game ended in a draw, the Indian team holds the edge going into the second Test at Lord's. And all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes the team has the balance to win the series this time.

Speaking to ANI, Jadeja not only threw light on the current team wearing a balanced look, but also revealed how his idea to approach every situation positively before a game has helped him succeed at the top level. The all-rounder also spoke about how skipper Virat Kohli's mindset has helped create a positive environment in the team.

"Yes, as we have been in the UK since the last two months, it's been a good preparation time for us. Especially in the English condition, people get ready and prepared for the Test series. So, we had enough time before this series.

"I think the last time we played, we were a bit unlucky (2018). But, we have a very good balanced team, and an all-rounder team. We have good fast-bowlers, spinners and good batsmen. Plus, everyone is young in the team, so I think we have a good chance this time to win this series in England," he said.

Talking about good batting, Jadeja himself put on a great show with the bat as his 56-run knock helped the team take an important first-innings lead. While rain did spoil India's chances, it showed the depth in the line-up.

Asked about the areas he has worked on to become a multi-format player from being a limited-overs specialist, to begin with, he said: "I have changed nothing majorly in my skills. Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have. That's the difference between the past and now. Before the game, I just focus on my skill, what I can do better and what I can improve more, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding. I look to just improve game by game. I don't change too much before the game. I just back myself and believe in myself."

Jadeja recently became the brand ambassador of the Marwadi University. Asked about the reason behind him coming on board, the cricketer said: "It seemed a very natural fit to be honest. What connected us was our roots being Saurashtra-based and the humble beginnings. It is highly commendable that Marwadi University has raised up to my expectations as well as to the community at large. I personally feel the institution has great state-of-the-art infrastructure and some of the best practices in higher education.

"Also, they have dedicated facilities and coaches for sports which helps in the engagement of a young mind. This was something that interested me a lot. The philosophy of the management resonates in the learning environment promoting value-based education, social responsibilities, and a good citizen."

Any conversation with Jadeja is incomplete without talking about his U-19 teammate and current skipper Kohli. Having seen the run machine grow as a cricketer, Jadeja feels not only has Kohli matured, his eagerness to win games and play positive cricket has rubbed off on the team and created a healthy atmosphere.

"Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series. He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to beaggressive on the field," he said.

Jadeja also believes the IPL will be the perfect preparation ground for the T20 World Cup as they are being played in the UAE.

"Yes, the IPL comes right after the England Test series so it's good preparation before the World Cup. Plus, we are playing both IPL and World Cup in UAE, and I think the same venue helps us a lot. That will be good preparation before the World Cup," he signed off. (ANI)

