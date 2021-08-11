STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ruby Trichy Warriors storms into TNPL final

Thereafter Nidhish (55) and Aditya Ganesh (66 n.o) played with lot of understanding and stitched a valuable 93 runs for the fourth wicket.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

K Parthasarathy, the former groundsman at the MA Chidambaram Stadium receives a cheque of `7 lakh, a one-time benefit fund from Chennai Super Kings. N Srinivasan, the former BCCI president gave away t

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the experience of playing a high-pressure game in the past, defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors by five wickets in the first qualifier of the TNPL 5 at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing 154 for a win to qualify for a place in the final was never going to be easy, but Trichy’s Nidhish Rajagopal and Aditya Ganesh cracked punishing half-centuries to set up a memorable win for their side.
Trichy lost three wickets in the powerplay. Thereafter Nidhish (55) and Aditya Ganesh (66 n.o) played with lot of understanding and stitched a valuable 93 runs for the fourth wicket. Nidhish started with a bang and towards the end when 17 runs were required he got run out.

Earlier, put into bat Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) had a disastrous start losing both its openers cheaply.
Saravan Kumar picked both the prize wickets of Kaushik Gandhi and N Jagadeesan.

Thereafter S Radhakrishnan counter attacked Sarvan Kumar to reduce the pressure. He wacked Sarvan for a boundary and two towering sixes in a single over to show his intent.

Brief scores:  Chepauk Super Gillies 153/3 in 20 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 82 n.o) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 157/5 in 19.5 ovs (Nidhish Rajagopal 55, Adithya Ganesh 66 n.o).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL final TNPL Nidhish Rajagopal Aditya Ganesh Chepauk Super Gillies
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp