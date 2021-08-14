STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pujara, Kohli, Rahane: Middle-order muddle a concern for India 

The contributions of Rohit and Rahul have bailed India out in the first innings, but Pujara and Rahane will know that they need a big score under their belt before they leave Lord's. 

Published: 14th August 2021 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the pitch at end of play on fifth day of WTC Final between against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England on June 22, 2021.

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the pitch at end of play on fifth day of WTC Final between against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England on June 22, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 62, 24, 97, 34, 126. These have been India's opening partnerships since landing in England a couple of months ago. There was the one-off Test against New Zealand for the World Test Championship crown and now two Tests against England in the ongoing series. The openers have tamed the brand new Dukes ball in hostile batting conditions.

For context, the century-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at Lord's was the first such instance for India outside Asia since January 2011, illustrating how rare such opening alliances are outside the subcontinent. And yet, the middle-order — comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane — has failed to capitalize. The meagre returns stretch back to 18 months or so in Kohli's case -- the first time in his decorated career that the Indian skipper has had such a blip -- and much longer than that in the case of both Pujara and Rahane.

Since January 2020, Pujara averages 25.09, Kohli 24.18 and Rahane 25.76. It is a significant sample size, with Kohli having played 10 Tests in this period while both Pujara and Rahane have 13 Tests each. Pujara, in fact, has now gone 20 Tests without a ton, his last being an innings of 193 against Australia in January 2019. Since Rahane's match-defining 112 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test last year, he has managed just a single half-century in 15 innings. Of course, all three of them have produced some excellent knocks even during this lean phase and will rightly point to the fact that conditions in general have been hard for run-making in recent years. They may yet come up with a timely riposte in the second innings of this Lord's Test, but time seems to be running out for Pujara and Rahane.

After the loss to NZ in the WTC final, Kohli had called for the need to bring in the 'right people with the right mindset' in what was seen as an implicit message to Pujara and Rahane to get their act together. So far in this series, Kohli has backed both his middle-order colleagues publicly and the two senior pros have managed to retain their places, but that trust in the duo is shrinking with each passing innings.

The manner of dismissals in the first innings at Lord's must be particularly frustrating for the trio. All three were out nicking behind to deliveries outside off-stump that could have been left alone. The most fundamental tenet of batting in England is exercising proper judgment outside off-stump, and none of them passed that test on this occasion.

In Kohli's case, it will be a slight worry that his tendency to be drawn into deliveries outside off-stump — which often led to his downfall in the 2014 series — is being exploited once again by the English pacers. Pujara, meanwhile, seems to be showing uncharacteristic fallibility outside his off-stump. During his 23-ball 9 on Thursday, there was an instance even before he was caught in the slips when he was poking at a delivery that he would routinely be letting go of. He seldom succumbs to that fourth-stump line, compelling the bowlers to bowl straighter with his immaculate patience. Rahane's patchy run has been more infuriating. He isn't plagued by any apparent technical weakness but continues squandering opportunities. He was dismissed pulling to square leg for 49 in the first innings of the WTC final while a run-out cut short his stay at Trent Bridge last week.

The contributions of Rohit and Rahul have bailed India out in the first innings, but Pujara and Rahane will know that they need a big score under their belt before they leave Lord's. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's middle order Indian cricket team lords test Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp