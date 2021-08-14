STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Zimbabwe to tour Ireland and Scotland for limited-overs series in August-September

Zimbabwe men's cricket team's tour to Ireland to include three ODIs matches and five T20Is while women's team plays Thailand at home.

Published: 14th August 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe cricket team (File Photo | ICC)

Zimbabwe cricket team (File Photo | ICC)

By ANI

HARARE: Zimbabwe will lock horns with Ireland and Scotland in the white-ball series in August and September this year.

Zimbabwe team's tour to Ireland for three ODIs matches and five T20Is will get underway with the two sides facing off in the T20Is scheduled for August 27 and 29 at Clontarf and September 1, 2, and 4 at Bready.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a jam-packed schedule for its men's and women's sides, having received approval to undertake home and away tours from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, through the Sports and Recreation Commission," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will then lock horns at Stormont on September 8, 10, and 13 in the three-match ODI series that is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh for three T20Is against Scotland on September 15, 17 and 19.

Meanwhile, back home, the Zimbabwe senior women's team will be taking on Thailand at Takashinga in Harare. The ladies will first clash in four one-day matches planned for August 18, 20, 22 and 24, before they meet in three T20Is set for August 27, 29 and 30.

Soon after the completion of the series against Thailand, the Zimbabwe women's team will then leave for Botswana to participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier scheduled for September 7-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe cricket team Zimbabwe mens cricket team Zimbabwe womens cricket team Zimbabwe tour of Ireland
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp