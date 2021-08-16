STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Anything over 220 won't be easy: Moeen on England's chances of winning Lord's Test

The off-spinning all-rounder dismissed a well-set Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) as India lost three wickets for 20 runs to finish the fourth day of the second Test at 181 for six.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

England's Moeen Ali, left celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane caught behind. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England may have made some late inroads to set up an exciting final day with India leading by 154 runs, but the priority for the hosts is to keep the target inside 220, all-rounder Moeen Ali said after the penultimate day of the Lord's Test.

The off-spinning all-rounder dismissed a well-set Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) as India lost three wickets for 20 runs to finish the fourth day of the second Test at 181 for six.

"I think both teams are in a decent situation, it's been a fantastic game of cricket. I think anything over 220-230 is going to be pretty difficult, but not impossible obviously. It won't be easy," Ali said on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball.

"We know what Pant can do, he can be so dangerous. But we all have to play well tomorrow. The new ball will be crucial tomorrow. We also have Jimmy Anderson."

Recalled into the side for only his second Test appearance in two years, Ali was back among the runs as well as wickets.

"I'm not taking things too seriously anymore. I know there will be bad days and there will be good days," Ali, who is playing his first Test on home soil since the 2019 Ashes, said.

"I'm really enjoying myself. That was my aim really. I just wanted to be part of the series and do well. Hopefully, I get more runs," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moeen Ali India vs England Second Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp