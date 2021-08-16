STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England second Test: Did not look deliberate, just accidental, says Vikram Rathour on alleged ball-tampering

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that he does not think England was trying to tamper with the ball.

Published: 16th August 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

India batting coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that he does not think England was trying to tamper with the ball, and the whole sequence of events was just "accidental and it was not deliberate".

Two English players were seen stepping on the ball with their spikes before the 34th over of India's second innings in the ongoing second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"Not really, we were sitting outside so we hardly saw those replays. I saw it later, it does not look anything deliberate. I think it was accidental, we did not think anything about it actually," said Rathour during a virtual press conference.

Shaun Pollock who was commenting at that time also showed his disapproval regarding the incident. Notably, the ball wasn't changed by the umpires after this incident.

Pollock even mentioned the match referee might want to have a look at it. England pacer Stuart Broad though was quick to call it an accident. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "As I'm sure you're aware from watching the full footage- it wasn't deliberate was it. End of Story."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both disappointed with the bat in the second innings after being dismissed for 21 and 20 respectively. While, Rohit was sent back to the pavilion while playing his favoured pull shot, Kohli chased a wide delivery bowled outside off.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 and 45 respectively as India ended Day 4 at 181/6 and the visitors have extended their lead to 154.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Second test Vikram Rathour ball tampering
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp