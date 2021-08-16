STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England second Test: Mark Woods serves barrage of bouncers to Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler engages in verbal duel

Having dished out bouncers to the English lower-order in their first essay, Jasprit Bumrah was treated to some himself when he walked out to bat.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah is hit on his helmet by a ball bowled by England's James Anderson during the fifth day of the second Test at Lord's cricket ground in London.

India's Jasprit Bumrah is hit on his helmet by a ball bowled by England's James Anderson during the fifth day of the second Test at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Having dished out bouncers to the English lower-order in their first essay, Jasprit Bumrah was treated to some himself when he walked out to bat in India's second innings at the Lord's Cricket Ground on the fifth morning on Monday.

In fact, the English fielders didn't hold back either as there were verbal volleys exchanged as pacer Mark Wood and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler looked to break Bumrah's concentration.

After the 91st over of the second innings, some words were exchanged between Wood and Bumrah. The Indian then smashed the ball for four in the first ball off the next over. The Indian dressing room enjoyed the reply as the players were up on their feet applauding while India captain Kohli looked very animated.

After that four, there were words exchanged as Bumrah was seen having a chat with the umpire, and then with Buttler before they got back to the game. In fact, the English bowlers didn't stop and kept bowling bouncers and Bumrah was even hit on the head in the 93rd over off Wood. But it wasn't anything serious as he kept batting after the physio came out and did a quick medical check on him.

Earlier on Day 3, Bumrah treated James Anderson to some brutal bouncers. There was also some verbal exchange between Anderson and India skipper Kohli when the latter was at the crease.

The game is set for an interesting finish as the Indian tail has looked to wag when it mattered most and the visitors have managed to take the lead past the 200-run mark on the final day.

