Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill recovers, ready for the IPL

Shubman Gill is geared up to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League after recovering from his injury on the shin of his left leg.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Injured Indian opener Shubman Gill is geared up to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League after recovering from his injury on the shin of his left leg.

"Gill is in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has recovered from his shin pain. He will be departing for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) soon for the IPL. He has been at the NCA for a week now," a source, aware of the development, told IANS.

Gill, who will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had developed shin pain on his left leg after playing in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in England in June. He has returned home since.

Even though the news of Gill's injury was out in public towards the end of June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had only late last month confirmed.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," the statement from BCCI had said last month.

Gill had scored 132 in seven matches in the first half of the IPL.

