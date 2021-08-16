STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera tests COVID positive ahead of South Africa series

Former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Janith Perera has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series against South Africa starting next month.

By IANS

Wicketkeeper-batsman Perera tested positive in a RT-PCR test carried out on the players before the commencement of training for the upcoming series against South Africa in Colombo.

Perera, who led Sri Lanka during the England tour in June, missed the limited overs series against India here last month due to a shoulder injury.

He was preparing to resume practice for the series against South Africa starting September 2.

"Following the detection, Perera is undergoing due medical protocols pertaining to Covid-19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

A SLC spokesman said that Perera will have to follow the government's quarantine regulations before joining the national squad.

However, it is still not confirmed if he has fully recovered from the shoulder injury to get back to international cricket. The team will enter bio-bubble around August 25 to get ready for the series against South Africa.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa in Colombo from September 2 to 14.

