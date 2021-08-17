India vs England second Test: Really proud of how we have played first two Tests, says Cheteshwar Pujara

By ANI

LONDON: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said that the entire team is really proud of how they performed in the second Test against England.

At the start of Day 5, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors.

"It is a great feeling, winning any Test in England is special. We had our chances in the first Test, but we won this one, we are really proud of how we played in this Test. It was a team effort, everyone contributed. It is a great start to the series, but there is a lot to play for. We are really proud of how we played in the first two Tests," Pujara said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

On his 100-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, Pujara said: "The most important thing was to stay at the crease and see out good spells, we knew it would be easy to bat when the ball gets soft."

Talking about the win against England, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said: "This win means a lot to us, but this is just one Test, there are three more to go. We are not complacent, we just want to enjoy this win. I am really happy."

England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs.