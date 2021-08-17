Shane Bond roped in as New Zealand's 'fourth coach' for T20 World Cup

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Former fast bowler Shane Bond will join New Zealand team as "fourth coach" during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, soon after his Mumbai Indians stint in the remainder of the IPL.

Bond will also be with the New Zealand team in the three-game T20 International series against India after the World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was great to add Bond's experience to the group.

"Shane's been in our environment before and understands what we're about," Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the world cup … he'll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what's been happening in the competition.

"He'll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams.

" The 46-year-old Bond will next month resume his role as bowling coach with the Mumbai Indians in the remaining matches of IPL that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October 15 ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bond had earlier served as bowling coach of New Zealand men's team from 2012-to 2015 and also helped out as recently as 2019 in a T20 series against England.

Since stepping down as Sydney Thunder coach earlier this year, Bond has been assisting the men's winter training squads at Lincoln and also helped the women's side prepare for their tour of England.

Stead has utilised the services of a fourth coach during past home summers.

The role has also been employed for away tours to England and Sri Lanka as well as world events, including the recent ICC ODI World Cup where current batting coach Luke Ronchi was the fourth assistant.

"The fourth coach for me is an opportunity to bring in different voices to the environment and we've used it in a whole host of ways in the past," Stead said.

"Shane is someone who always adds value and we're delighted to have him on board."