STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja lauds Team India's fighting spirit

Ramiz Raja heaped rich praise on Team India for thriving under pressure on Day 5 against England and going on to eventually win the second Test.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja heaped rich praise on Team India for thriving under pressure on Day 5 against England and going on to eventually win the second Test at the Lord's.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Raja also said that the hosts will find it difficult to recover from this defeat. India beat England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"Even if this Test was drawn with the hosts 7-8 wickets down, it would have been a moral victory for India. But following this defeat, it will be very difficult for England to stand up in the remaining Test matches.

"They should have drawn this game, but India forced them into a corner with their aggression, and made life difficult for them. England did not play their natural game because of India's exemplary bowling, and the innings became stagnant," he said.

Mohammed Shami scored his second Test half-century as he and Jasprit Bumrah put on a record 89-run unbeaten ninth-wicket stand. The partnership changed the tide of the game as India eventually declared at 298/8.

"India looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible. Shami's counter-attack flattened England. The same fighting spirit was seen in India's bowling as well. They sensed that England's weak batting could be put under pressure," Raja added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramiz Raja Pakistan Pakistan Cricket ​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Second Test
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz bhai is a fine reader of the Gentleman's Game. May his tribe increase.
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp