STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Justin Langer's efforts have restored public faith in the Australian team: CA CEO Nick Hockley

Nick Hockley said Justin Langer has done an incredible job and his efforts have restored public faith in the Australian team.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) has come out in support of coach Justin Langer following question being asked as to whether the former opening batsman's coaching style is relevant for the Aussies.

Langer's role as a coach has come under the scanner after Australia's disappointing loss to Bangladesh in the T20I series. The side had also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said Langer has done an "incredible" job and his efforts have restored public faith in the Australian team.

"Justin (Langer) has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australian's can be incredibly proud of," Hockley said in a statement.

"He is contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of next year with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence in what is one of the most anticipated series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years.

"Like many in the community and around the world the team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic. Despite those challenges the side has had great success in One-Day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available," he added.

Talking about the upcoming packed schedule of Australia, Hockley said, "Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team."

Cricket Australia on Sunday had cleared the way for its players to take part in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) resumption in the UAE in September and October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer Cricket Australia Nick Hockley
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp