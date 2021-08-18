STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Manner of defeat could hurt bruised and battered England in remaining Tests: Andrew Strauss 

From a seemingly comfortable position, England fell to a 151-run defeat on the final day at the Lord's

Published: 18th August 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates after taking the wicket clean bowled of England's James Anderson. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England skipper Andrew Strauss feels the manner in which Joe Root's team capitulated against a fired-up India in the second Test could hurt the "bruised and battered" hosts in the remainder of the five-match series.

From a seemingly comfortable position, England fell to a 151-run defeat on the final day at the Lord's.

"They were favourites but let things slip before lunch (on final day) and then had another top-order collapse," Strauss told 'Sky Sports'.

"Those early wickets put huge pressure on the middle order and India just had enough overs to bowl them out. It was feisty."

He said India "thoroughly deserve" to go one up in the five-match series.

"Every series with India, and particularly (Virat) Kohli, is feisty and as the match was on the line you expected nothing else. It has been five brilliant days of Test cricket.

"India were exceptional and there were times when England looked like they were going to get out of jail but, in the end, you have to say that India deserved it, they did enough to win. England are going to be absolutely battered and bruised as a result of that," he added.

Strauss has also called for a change in England's top-order after another disappointing show by the batsmen. He is certain that the woefully out-of-form opener Dom Sibley could be dropped ahead of the third Test at Headingley.

For the first time in Test history, both England openers were dismissed for ducks in the same innings of a home match.

"At some stage if you keep being two or three down for nothing, it's going to come back to haunt you."

"Yes, they were two good balls to get rid of Burns and Sibley but, of course, then Joe Root is under pressure, (Haseeb) Hameed is under pressure and then Jonny Bairstow and the middle order as well. You just can't keep doing that time after time," Strauss said.

Sibley averages just 14.25 across four innings in the series and with only one half-century in his last 15 Test innings, Strauss expects the 25-year-old right-hander to be axed.

Root (128.66) is the only England player averaging over 30.

"I think it might be time to bring Sibley out of the firing line. He has looked out of touch. I think Ollie Pope is probably going to come back in, who has been in and around the squad, but is it right for him to be batting in the top three? It is not an easy solution.

"There are a lot of problems for England, no doubt about that. If they had got away with it again, we might have been able to paper over the cracks but not anymore."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrew Strauss India vs England
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp