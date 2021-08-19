STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England batsman Mark Stoneman joins Middlesex on three-year contract from Surrey

Middlesex Cricket has announced that England batsman Mark Stoneman will join the Club on loan.

Published: 19th August 2021

England batsman Mark Stoneman

England batsman Mark Stoneman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MIDDLESEX: Middlesex Cricket has announced that England batsman Mark Stoneman will join the Club on loan and will be available for the team's final four County Championship matches of this season.

Stoneman has agreed terms on a three-year deal to represent the Club in all forms of the game from next season onwards.The English batsman joins Middlesex from Surrey, having played at the Oval for the last five seasons, after moving to the capital in 2017 from his home county of Durham, where he played for a decade.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience from the cricket side of things, and it will be great to use that experience to drive our young batsmen forward," Stuart Law, the Middlesex head coach, said in a statement.

"A tough no nonsense bloke who will form an experienced opening partnership with Sam Robson at the top of the order.

"This is a significant signing for us as we build a squad for future success here at Middlesex, and it won't be the last signing we make before next season. There'll be more to come on this in the coming weeks," he added.

Stoneman has 31 career tons to his name, 24 scored in the first-class game and seven in List-A cricket, the last of which came on Tuesday in his final appearance for Surrey. He has amassed over 16,000 runs in his career to date.3

"I am really excited to be joining Middlesex. Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege and I'm delighted that it will be my home for the next three years," Stoneman said.

In 2017 he made his Test debut for England, against the West Indies at Edgbaston, which was the first of eleven appearances he has made as a Test opener for his country.

