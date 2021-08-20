STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams return as Zimbabwe name squad for Ireland, Scotland tours

Taylor was rested for T20Is against Bangladesh while Williams and Ervine missed out on the series following their contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 20th August 2021 02:41 PM

BRENDAN TAYLOR

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HARARE: Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams returned as Zimbabwe announced an 18-man squad for white-ball series against Ireland and Scotland.

Zimbabwe team's tour to Ireland for three ODIs matches and five T20Is will get underway with the two sides facing off in the T20Is scheduled for August 27 and 29 at Clontarf and September 1, 2, and 4 at Bready.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the visiting side has the same squad that locked horns against Bangladesh in the shortest format except for Taylor, Williams, and Ervine.

Taylor was rested for T20Is against Bangladesh while Williams and Ervine missed out on the series following their contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Zimbabwe squad: Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

The T20I series will commence on August 27 in Dublin while the ODI leg of the tour will get underway on September 8.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh for three T20Is against Scotland on September 15, 17 and 19

Ireland has also announced a squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Curtis Campher has received a maiden call-up for the shortest format in the Ireland squad.

Ireland T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. (ANI)

