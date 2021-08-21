STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian pacer Megan Schutt blessed with a baby girl

Megan revealed on Saturday that her wife Jess gave birth to daughter Rylee via an emergency C-section on August 17.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Australian pacer Megan Schutt

Australian pacer Megan Schutt (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By IANS

ADELAIDE: Australian pacer Megan Schutt has been blessed with a baby girl. Megan revealed on Saturday that her wife Jess gave birth to daughter Rylee via an emergency C-section on August 17.

"Rylee Louise Schutt was born on Tuesday evening following a 28-week pregnancy, weighing in at 858 grams," wrote Megan in a Twitter thread. The post was accompanied by a series of pictures of the happy couple with their new-born.

"Our little miracle was born via emergency C-section … from 24 weeks we were told our complications meant she could need to arrive anytime onwards. So for almost 5 weeks we had our overnight bags packed, wondering how far we could get," said Megan.

"Now she's thriving on the outside a long road ahead but little miss is already smashing goals. Jess was/is one tough cookie, incredible to be a part of it all and I couldn't be more proud of my wife already the amazing Mum I knew she would be. I am a lucky human to have two such beautiful girls in my life," concluded Megan's thread.

Megan married her long-time partner Jess Holyoake in March 2019. It was in May 2021 that she announced that Jess was expecting their first child with due date set for early November.

"Congratulations to you both, she's beautiful!" wrote Australian pacer Lauren Cheatle.

"Congratulations to you both! Such a special time. She's gorgeous," commented New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite.

"Congratulations you two!" wrote Amy's partner and New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu.

"Congrats guys. So happy for you both," wrote former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar.

Megan has represented Australia in 65 ODIs and 73 T20Is since her international debut in 2012, taking 99 and 96 wickets respectively.

She was the leading wicket-taker during Australia's triumphant 2020 T20 World Cup win with 13 wickets, including 4/18 in the final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With the multi-format series against India starting from September 19, Megan had requested not to be considered for selection citing personal reasons.

