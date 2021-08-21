STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh Cricket Board's high-performance training camp to start on Sunday

The BCB high-performance squad's training camp will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Published: 21st August 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Bangladesh Cricket Team (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) high-performance squad's training camp will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday.

The camp will be held in a bio-secure environment and includes three one-day and two four-day matches against Bangladesh A team.

BCB Director and Chairman High-Performance Unit Naimur Rahman Durjoy met the HP squad at the BCB National Cricket Academy in Mirpur on Friday.

As per a BCB release, the HP chairman stressed on the importance of the HP programme for the players in terms of progressing to the next level.

He also reminded the players of the necessity of self-awareness in complying and maintaining the bio-secure protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCB High-Performance squad: Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam

Wicketkeepers

Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali

Spinners

Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain

Pacers

Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia

