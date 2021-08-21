If we have to do well in T20 World Cup, prepare good pitches vs New Zealand: Shakib Al Hasan

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has questioned his team's decision to play the recent T20I series against Australia on spin-friendly surfaces and said that the forthcoming series against New Zealand should be played on good pitches.

Bangladesh defeated Australia 4-1 in a five-game series which was deemed as preparation for the T20 World Cup in October-November. They now play New Zealand in a five-match T20 International series.

"Wherever T20s are played, they are usually played on good pitches. Maybe it would benefit us more (preparation-wise for ICCWT20) if we could play on a better wicket against New Zealand," Shakib was quoted as saying in Cricbuzz.

"It is up to the team management to decide on what type of wicket they want to play before going there. Whatever it is, we have to adapt. Since the game is in our country, there is no chance to make excuses," he said.

While T20 cricket is generally played on batting-friendly pitches and scores often reach close to 200 and beyond, not once in the five-match series played in Dhaka did the team total go beyond 150.

In fact, in the last game, the Aussies were all out for 62 while chasing 123.

The series against New Zealand begins on September 1 and runs till September 10.