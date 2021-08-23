STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Series: Lutho Sipamla added to Proteas squad as Junior Dala withdraws

CSA confirmed that Junior Dala has been withdrawn from the team squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Published: 23rd August 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa pacer Lutho Sipamla

South Africa pacer Lutho Sipamla (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that Junior Dala has been withdrawn from the team squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

"Lutho Sipamla has joined the squad as Junior Dala has been withdrawn due to medical reasons," Cricket South Africa tweeted.

On August 12, CSA had announced the men's ODI and T20I squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for a six-match tour. The fixtures will be played from September 2-14 in Colombo.

Dwaine Pretorius returned to both squads after being forced to miss out on the West Indies and Ireland tours due to medical reasons.

Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team. David Miller sustained a hamstring injury during the final T20 against Ireland and will miss the ODI series while his progress is being monitored. Both have been marked to make their return to play in the T20 series.

The ODI squad will travel to Sri Lanka first, followed by the T20 players.

Proteas ODI squad to Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Janneman Malan (The Rocks), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).

Proteas T20 Squad to Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six-Gun Grill Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans). (ANI)

