STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies vs Pakistan second Test: Fawad Alam showed us how to apply ourselves on this wicket, says Jason Holder

Jason Holder said Fawad Alam showed the hosts that how can a batsman apply himself on a tricky wicket at Sabina Park in the second Test.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KINGSTON: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder said Fawad Alam showed the hosts that how can a batsman "apply" himself on a tricky wicket here at Sabina Park in the ongoing second Test.

Fawad, the Pakistan middle-order batsman, hit a brilliant hundred before Shaheen Shah Afridi picked two wickets to put visitors in the driver's seat in the second Test against West Indies on Sunday (local time).

Fawad stroked his fifth career century, fourth since his comeback 12 months ago, as Pakistan wrestled back in the Sabina Park Test marred by rain that lost the entire second day's play and more than the first session's play on the third day due to wet ground.

"I think it's a new ball wicket. If you can get past the new ball with little damage, it's a very good track to bat on," Holder said after the day's play as per Windies Cricket.

"Fawad obviously showed us how to apply ourselves. He was very, very patient. In these kinds of situations trying to see off a day becomes quite tricky for batters, and the new ball will definitely count in these kinds of conditions," he added.

The West Indies all-rounder expects the pitch to become even when the hosts come out to bat on Monday.

"I expect tomorrow when the sun comes out and everything is pretty much even, the pitch should level off and settle down," said Holder.

On day three of the second Test, Fawad defied West Indies bowlers to record his fifth Test hundred before left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi snatched a brace of wickets to rock the hosts' top order.

Pakistan converted their overnight 212-4 into 302-9, before declaring 35 minutes after tea on Sunday.

The left-handed Fawad struck an unbeaten 124, resuming his innings on 76 after retiring from heat exhaustion, 20 minutes after tea on Friday's opening day.

Mohammad Rizwan made 31 and Faheem Ashraf got 26 as Pakistan lost five wickets for 90 runs, with fast bowlers Jayden Seales (3-31) and Kemar Roach (3-68) finishing with three scalps apiece, and Jason Holder supporting with 2-46.

Faced with 27 overs at the back end of the final session, West Indies closed at 39-3 for at the close - 263 runs adrift in the first innings with two days left in the match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fawad Alam West Indies vs Pakistan West Indies vs Pakistan Second Test West Indies vs Pakistan Test Series West Indies vs Pakistan Series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp