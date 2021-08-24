STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England third Test: Lack of grass on pitch brings Ravichandran Ashwin into picture, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that India are going to name the playing XI and R Ashwin may get to play because of the pitch.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LEEDS: India skipper Virat Kohli has left the playing XI open to change only for off-spinner Ashwin as the team management has found the pitch at Headingley for the third Test devoid of grass. Kohli, though, said he sees no reason to change the playing XI that won the second Test against England by 151 runs at Lords last week.

"We have got no reason to change anything unless people have niggles which we haven't encountered since we finished the last Test," said Kohli to media in an interaction on Tuesday, the eve of the third Test.

India lead the Test series 1-0 after two Tests.

"Obviously, you don't want to disturb or interrupt a winning combination especially if the team has achieved such an incredible win in the second Test and is even more excited to take the field again," added Kohli.

Kohli, however, said that India are going to name the playing XI and R Ashwin may get to play because of the pitch. He said that the team management will pick the twelve and then, on Wednesday, will assess the pitch on how it will behave on the third and fourth days before making a call on Ashwin.

"As far as Ashwin playing in concerned we are quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was. We could see a lot of surface which honestly I did not expect would be the case. I thought there would be lot of grass on the pitch. It will be more spicy and lively. But it won't be the case," said Kohli.

The four-pronged Indian pace attack that ran through the England batting line-up on the fifth day of the second Test may have discouraged the host from leaving grass.

"So anything is possible. We always name a 12 and then on the day we have a look at the pitch and what it could become on Day 3 and Day 4 and accordingly we will go in with the right combination," added Kohli.

If Ashwin comes in, he could come in for Ravindra Jadeja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp