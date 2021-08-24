STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

Finn Allen has been quarantined at the team's hotel and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DHAKA: New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England's new Hundred competition, is fully vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka.

He has been quarantined at the team's hotel and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms. Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer; has been in contact with NZC's chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by BlackCaps doctor Pat McHugh.

Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his teammates.

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle said from Dhaka he was in constant contact with Allen and was confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander was receiving the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.

"It's really unfortunate for Finn. He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully, he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible," said Sandle in an official release.

Sandle said Allen flew from Heathrow on an Emirates flight and that team officials had notified the airline of his circumstances, as well as being in contact with his family in New Zealand.

"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that. They're treating the matter very seriously," said Sandle.

Sandle said the New Zealand-based members of the BlackCaps, who departed Auckland on Monday night, had just arrived in Dhaka and would now undergo a minimum three-day period of in-room isolation.

A decision on whether Allen will be replaced in the squad has not yet been made. New Zealand will play five T20s against Bangladesh - the first on Wednesday, September 1. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finn Allen Bangladesh New Zealand vs Bangladesh COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp