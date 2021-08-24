New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

By ANI

DHAKA: New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England's new Hundred competition, is fully vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka.

He has been quarantined at the team's hotel and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms. Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer; has been in contact with NZC's chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by BlackCaps doctor Pat McHugh.

Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his teammates.

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle said from Dhaka he was in constant contact with Allen and was confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander was receiving the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.

"It's really unfortunate for Finn. He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully, he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible," said Sandle in an official release.

Sandle said Allen flew from Heathrow on an Emirates flight and that team officials had notified the airline of his circumstances, as well as being in contact with his family in New Zealand.

"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that. They're treating the matter very seriously," said Sandle.

Sandle said the New Zealand-based members of the BlackCaps, who departed Auckland on Monday night, had just arrived in Dhaka and would now undergo a minimum three-day period of in-room isolation.

A decision on whether Allen will be replaced in the squad has not yet been made. New Zealand will play five T20s against Bangladesh - the first on Wednesday, September 1. (ANI)