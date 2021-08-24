Not bothered by criticism, people only talk about important people: Rahane

Vivek Krishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the recurring themes of Ajinkya Rahane’s 76-Test career has been a scrutiny over his batting returns. While there is merit to the argument that this has been one of the more difficult eras for Test batsmen as a result of generally favourable conditions for the bowlers, his inconsistency has been a source of frustration regardless. The latest trough has come since the start of 2021, following his knock of 112 against Australia at Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test, with the middle-order batsman averaging just 22 in nine Tests spanning 15 innings.

As Rahane sat down for a virtual press conference on Monday ahead of the third Test against England at Leeds, his numbers would have been subjected to an even sterner gaze if not for his critical contribution of 61 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord’s. India were staring down the barrel at 55/3 when Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara came together and contributed 100 runs in tandem for the fourth wicket. It has eased the pressure for now and also reiterated the value of the experience Rahane has gained over his years in the heat of the battle.

Rahane is, of course, aware about the criticism that is routinely directed his way but doesn’t seem to be perturbed by it. Or at least that is the impression he gave on Monday.

“I’m happy people are talking about me. I always believe people talk about important people. So, I’m not bothered about criticism. It’s all about contributing for the team,” Rahane responded to a query on the talk that swirls around his place in the team.

Rahane’s knock at Lord’s was exactly the kind of innings that underlines his value in this set-up. He hasn’t always cashed in with big centuries, but what he has done is stand up in overseas climes. His average of 43.18 away from home is testament to that, with some of his most defining contributions coming at venues like Kingsmead, Lord’s and MCG. His score of 61 in the last Test may not really prop up his average but it was no less gratifying for Rahane.

“The innings was really satisfying. I always believe in contributions for the team rather than thinking from an individual perspective,” Rahane said.

Perhaps, the fact that his runs came with Pujara – who was also in the spotlight – made it all the more satisfying. The duo go back a long way and have been through such situations on numerous occasions.

“Pujara and I have been playing together for very long. We know how to handle pressure. We just wanted to contribute for the team and that’s what we are doing. The communication was all about thinking about the small targets and then building it from there. We backed each other.”

The conditions at Headingley in Leeds are expected to be similar to what the teams have encountered in the opening two Tests. The venue has historically been conducive for swing and seam movement and runs will once again be at a premium. If Rahane can produce a substantial score amidst this backdrop and help India take a firm step towards winning their first series in England since 2007, he will also go a long way towards silencing his detractors.

