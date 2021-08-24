STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zimbabwe spinner Roy Kaia's action found illegal, suspended from bowling in international cricket

Roy Kaia was reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh played in Harare from July 7-11.

Zimbabwe off-spinner Roy Kaia

Zimbabwe off-spinner Roy Kaia (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an independent assessment found his bowling action illegal.

The 29-year-old off-spinner can, however, bowl in domestic cricket after the prior permission of Zimbabwe Cricket."In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Regulations For The Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspect Illegal Bowling Actions, Kaia's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction," ICC said in a statement.

"However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket, Kaia may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under their auspices," it added.

Kaia was reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh played in Harare from July 7-11.

The apex body of cricket said an expert panel reviewed footage of Kaia's bowling action, as assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

The Panel concluded that his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations and his bowling action was illegal.

"Kaia can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with the ICC Regulations," ICC said.

