STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ehsan Mani may stay as PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja on BoG

The PCB chief Ehsan Mani is likely to continue in his role, despite rumours about former captain Ramiz Raja replacing him.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to continue in his role, despite rumours about former captain Ramiz Raja replacing him.

Mani, whose three-year tenure is set to end on Wednesday, is likely to get an extension after he convinced Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also PCB's Patron-in-Chief, that his presence is indispensable, at the moment, in order to ensure that upcoming tours of Pakistan by top sides, such as England and New Zealand, process of hosting ICC events, implementation of new domestic structure and revising the financial model for the Pakistan Super League stays on track, Express Tribune reported.

Mani also met PM Imran, for a second successive day, in order to brief the Pak PM about his future plans.

Sources added that people close to Mani also raised voice in the PCB chairman's favour as they believe that, after widespread speculation in media about his future in the past few days, it will be embarrassing for the 76-year-old to exit in such a manner. They added that it will also give the impression that Mani was not able to do his job properly.

Meanwhile, Raja is likely to be nominated for the Board of Governors by PM Imran. It is also possible that Mani might resign, after a brief period of time, and give Raja the opportunity to run the board's affairs in the future.

It must be noted that many former cricketers had advised PM Imran to appoint a cricketer as PCB chairman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramiz Raja PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp