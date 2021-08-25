Ehsan Mani may stay as PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja on BoG

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to continue in his role, despite rumours about former captain Ramiz Raja replacing him.

Mani, whose three-year tenure is set to end on Wednesday, is likely to get an extension after he convinced Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also PCB's Patron-in-Chief, that his presence is indispensable, at the moment, in order to ensure that upcoming tours of Pakistan by top sides, such as England and New Zealand, process of hosting ICC events, implementation of new domestic structure and revising the financial model for the Pakistan Super League stays on track, Express Tribune reported.

Mani also met PM Imran, for a second successive day, in order to brief the Pak PM about his future plans.

Sources added that people close to Mani also raised voice in the PCB chairman's favour as they believe that, after widespread speculation in media about his future in the past few days, it will be embarrassing for the 76-year-old to exit in such a manner. They added that it will also give the impression that Mani was not able to do his job properly.

Meanwhile, Raja is likely to be nominated for the Board of Governors by PM Imran. It is also possible that Mani might resign, after a brief period of time, and give Raja the opportunity to run the board's affairs in the future.

It must be noted that many former cricketers had advised PM Imran to appoint a cricketer as PCB chairman.