STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England third Test: Umpire Alex Wharf had dismissed Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid on debut

Alex Wharf made his ODI debut against India back in 2004 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and won the man-of-the-match award for his haul of 3/30.

Published: 25th August 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former England pacer Alex Wharf

Former England pacer Alex Wharf (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LEEDS: Former England pace bowler Alex Wharf, who played 13 ODIs for England, made his Test debut as on-field umpire in the third Test here at Headingley on Wednesday. He is known for his man-of-the-match performance against India on his ODI debut in 2004.

Wharf, a right-arm pacer, who took 18 wickets for England, had served as the fourth official in the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton in June.

He has already officiated as on-field umpire in eight ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals.

He has also served as TV umpire in one ODI and three T20 Internationals.

Interestingly, Wharf made his ODI debut against India back in 2004 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and won the man-of-the-match award for his haul of 3/30.

He had removed India's top order batsmen -- skipper Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid -- to help England skittle out India for 170. Host England won that match by seven wickets.

Wharf played two more ODIs against India in that series, taking 1/36 in the second ODI and 2/41 in the third match.

Overall, he took 18 wickets in 13 matches with his last match in February, 2005 in Centurion against South Africa.

His career-best haul was 4/24 against Zimbabwe in Harare in December, 2004.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alex Wharf India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test Sourav Ganguly VVS Laxman Rahul Dravid
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp