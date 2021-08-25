STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders to clash with Guyana Amazon Warriors in Caribbean Premier League opener

Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the CPL, will seek to add more glory to their name and another trophy to their cabinet.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starting on Thursday at the Warner Park here.

Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the CPL, will seek to add more glory to their name and another trophy to their cabinet.

The CPL this year will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with most of the players and the franchise officials having reached the venue ahead of the start of the season. The season will be played from August 26 to September 15. TKR are four-time champions while Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice each.

Some of the biggest names from Windies cricket -- Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine -- and foreign cricketers have played in the tournament.

There will be no crowds allowed in the tournament. A total of 255 players have assembled here and all of them have been asked to enter the bio-bubble.

The match will start at 7:30 IST and will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Stars Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and also Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Digital Platform.

Teams (from):

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Leonardo Julien; Overseas: Isuru Udana, Ali Khan, Yasir Shah, Colin Munro

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie; Overseas: Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Waqar Salamkheil, Naveen-ul-Haq

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana Amazon Warriors TKR vs GAW Caribbean Premier League Caribbean Premier League 2021 CPL CPL 2021
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp