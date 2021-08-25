STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turkey withdraw from ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The International Cricket Council confirmed that Turkey has withdrawn from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Published: 25th August 2021

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that Turkey has withdrawn from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier as the necessary approval and travel documentation required due to COVID-19 restrictions for the team was not secured from the Turkish Sports Ministry.

The event due to start on Thursday in La Manga, Spain, will now see the qualifier being played as a five-team tournament with a revised fixture list below. Action from the five-day tournament will be available to fans from across the world through the live stream.

ICC Regional Development Manager -- Europe, Andy Wright said: "It is with great regret that Turkey will not be taking part in the Europe Qualifier at La Manga. We have been in communication with the federation over the past month to provide any assistance to secure their arrival into Spain in time for the event and would like to thank the federation for their efforts in trying to secure the documentation."

"We have worked closely with the remaining participating teams and the event will now be played as a five-team tournament. We are looking forward to seeing play getting underway tomorrow in what is still set to be a very competitive event," he added.

The revised fixtures are:

August 26 2021 - Netherlands v Scotland (10:30); Ireland v Germany (10:30); France v Netherlands (15:30)

August 27 2021 - Germany v France (10:30); Ireland v Scotland (10:30); Netherlands v Germany (15:30)

August 28 2021 - Rest Day

August 29 2021 - France v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v Germany (10:30)

August 30 2021 - Netherlands v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v France (10:30)

