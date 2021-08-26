STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ball was thrown at Mohammed Siraj from spectator stands, reveals Rishabh Pant 

TV cameras showed a visibly agitated India captain Virat Kohli asking Siraj, who was stationed at the boundary at that time, to throw the object out on Wednesday.

India's Mdohammed Siraj. (Photo | AP)

LEEDS: A ball was thrown at India pacer Mohammed Siraj from the spectator stands on the opening day of the third Test against England here, his India teammate Rishabh Pant has revealed.

When asked about it at the end of day's play, Pant revealed what had transpired.

"I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess," Pant said at the end of the first day's play in which England were 120 for no loss after bowling India out for 78.

The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team's win in the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when the Australian crowd in Sydney abused him which led to eviction of a few spectators and brief stoppage of play.

Siraj had, back then, complained to the umpires that he was being abused by a section of the Australian supporters.

Even during the Lord's Test, Kohli was angry as a few champagne bottle corks were popped near the boundary gallery and they fell near the fielder KL Rahul.

