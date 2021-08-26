STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England third Test: If Virat Kohli gets going he can be very destructive, says James Anderson

Virat Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Jos Buttler held on to a simple catch.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of third Test match, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.

England's James Anderson (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day of third Test match, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HEADINGLEY: England pacer James Anderson said the hosts know Virat Kohli can be very "destructive" once he gets going so the wicket of India skipper was "extra special" for him on Wednesday.

Anderson dismissed Kohli in the ongoing first innings of the third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, and this was the seventh time that the England pacer got the better of Kohli in the longest format.

On the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch.

"I think so (it was extra special). We have had some great battles over the years. He is a fantastic player and someone you want to keep quiet as a team. Especially, in a five-match series, if he gets going he can be very destructive," said Anderson during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

"I think the way we have bowled to him throughout the series has been very very good. We just got to keep doing that and keep him quiet as often as we can. If he gets going, it could be a long series for us," he added.

English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out India for a paltry 78 within the first two sessions on Wednesday.

The England pacer admitted of being unaware of whether the hosts have bowled well or the wicket was more tilted in favour of the bowlers.

"When you bowl someone out for less than 100 you're never quite sure whether you've bowled well or if the wicket is not as good as you think it might be. To see both sides bat on it and see the way our openers went about their business just felt so calm," said Anderson.

"They were solid in defence, left well and put away the bad ball when they got one. I just thought it was brilliant Test match batting," he added.

After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test.

At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (60*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test James Anderson Virat Kohli
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp