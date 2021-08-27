STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ex-Kiwi all-rounder Chris Cairns suffers paralysis in legs during life-saving surgery

The 51-year-old has returned to Australian capital Canberra where he lives, but remains in a serious condition after suffering complications following major heart surgery in Sydney.

Published: 27th August 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has suffered paralysis in his legs after after the stroke in his spine during a life-saving heart surgery in Australia, according to reports. The 51-year-old has returned to Australian capital Canberra where he lives, but remains in a serious condition after suffering complications following major heart surgery in Sydney.

"During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs. As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia," Cairns' lawyer Aaron Lloyd said on Friday in a statement published in stuff.co.nz.

Cairns faces a long road to recovery after he suffered an aortic dissection, a major medical event which saw him transferred to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital on life support earlier this month. Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).

"Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time. They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected," the statement from his family read.

Cairns' condition was described as "serious but stable" on August 11 on transfer to Sydney. Last week, he was off life support and communicating with his family. One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.

He was named one of the Wisden Almanack's cricketers of the year in 2000 when at the peak of his powers. His father Lance Cairns also played Test cricket for New Zealand. Cairns and his wife Melanie live in Canberra and have two young children.

The 51-year-old, however, also faced allegations of match-fixing when he played in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League in 2008 and fought many legal battles to prove his innocence during which he won a defamation case against IPL founder Lalit Modi in London in 2012.

He again faced fixing allegations from fellow cricketers Lou Vincent and Brendon McCullum before being acquitted of perjury and perverting the course of justice following a gruelling trial in London court in 2015.

Fighting corruption allegations took a toll on his life and at one point of time, he had to take up a job with the Auckland Council to drive trucks and clean bus shelters to foot the legal bills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Cairns New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Chris Cairns paralysis Chris Cairns surgery
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp