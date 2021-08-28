STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dav Whatmore​ quits Nepal cricket team coach job citing personal reasons

Nepal coach Dav Whatmore has caught the Cricket Association of Nepal by surprise by his sudden resignation, citing personal reasons.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran coach Dav Whatmore

Veteran coach Dav Whatmore (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KATHMANDU: Nepal cricket team's Australian coach Dav Whatmore has caught the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) by surprise by his sudden resignation, citing personal reasons.

A former right-handed batsman, who played seven Tests for Australia in 1979, and has coached several top foreign sides, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan post retirement, is currently in Oman for the ICC World Cup League 2 ODI matches beginning September 19.

Whatmore, who was the head coach of Sri Lanka when the Island nation won the World Cup in 1996, is learnt to have conveyed to CAN that the Covid-19 pandemic was making it difficult for him to see his family.

"Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is astound by the sudden resignation of our coach, Dav Whatmore (@dfwhatmore). He has resigned to be effective immediately after the Oman tour citing his personal reasons. He had signed a one year contract with CAN at the beginning of the year," CAN tweeted late on Friday evening.

Whatmore had been appointed coach of the Nepal cricket team in December last year. He has also served as coach of Kerala Ranji Trophy team and served as director of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru between 2007 and 2009. He has coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League as well.

At the time of his appointment, Cricket Association of Nepal had said in a statement that, "Dav is extremely keen to take on this new challenge, as he strongly believes Nepal has great talent and a very bright future in international cricket. Nepal is a beautiful country and Dav is looking forward to this new challenge with young talent in Nepal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Cricket Nepal Dav Whatmore
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp