25 per cent crowd allowed for Pakistan-New Zealand series

New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on September 11 with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will stage the five T20Is.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:31 PM

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on September 17,19 and 21, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the September 25, September 26, September 29, October 1 and October 3 T20Is.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have an Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadia.

Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official release said: "Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambience and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy. In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches."

"I am sure following the NCOC decision, the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003. This will be an opportunity for the spectators to not only enjoy some quality cricket in the season-opening series but also support and back players from either side as the ODIs count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, while the T20Is will lead into the ICC T20 World Cup."

