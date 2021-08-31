STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket fraternity hails Dale Steyn as he retires from game

Steyn took to twitter to announce his retirement, ending an outstanding career during which he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is and picked 439, 196 and 64 wickets respectively.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn (File | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The cricket fraternity, including some of the greats of the game, on Tuesday hailed the achievements of legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn as he called time on his illustrious career.

The 38-year-old Steyn took to twitter to announce his retirement, ending an outstanding career during which he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is and picked 439, 196 and 64 respectively for the Proteas.

Congratulating him for an excellent career, former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wished him all the best for life after retirement.

"Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62. You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings," he tweeted.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also full of praise for the South African.

"My favourite all time, good luck legend @DaleSteyn62," he tweeted.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019, had locked horns with some of the finest batsmen of his time during his outstanding career.

"Legend! No greater fast bowler in all conditions! See you in the bush for a beer soon, boet!," tweeted former England skipper and batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Another former England captain Michael Vaughan, who had many on-field duels with Steyn, hailed his illustrious career.

"What a great career Dale. Thanks so much for damaging my off stump so many times," he wrote.

Australia's Pat Cummins, the current world No.1 bowler in Tests, also lauded the South African legend.

"Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!," he wrote on his handle.

Steyn's former teammate AB de Villiers, who has already retired from the game, also tweeted: "Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud.

Legend forever!" Congratulating him on his career, former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena wrote: "One of the best on and off the field. Congratulations my friend. Enjoy ur retirement."

Former India batsman Suresh Raina said: "Good luck brother man ! Best wishes."

Announcing his retirement, Steyn wrote: "Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dale steyn Dale steyn retirement
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp