STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wasim Akram denies reports that he is interested in becoming PCB chief

Akram, who is in Australia, tweeted that the PCB chairman's job was a specialised one and he was not up for it.

Published: 31st August 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer and television commentator Wasim Akram

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram (File photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain and fast bowling great Wasim Akram has denied reports that he is interested in becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akram, who is in Australia, tweeted that the PCB chairman's job was a specialised one and he was not up for it.

The legendary pacer, however, didn't confirm or deny whether he was offered the position by the patron in chief of the board, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A source aware of the developments leading to the nomination of former captain Ramiz Raja as PCB chief had claimed that the PM had also considered Akram for the post.

Ramiz was nominated by the premier to the PCB's Board of Governors which will elect the new chairman on September 13 for a three-year term.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim akram pakistan cricket board PCB chief
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp