Wasim Akram denies reports that he is interested in becoming PCB chief

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain and fast bowling great Wasim Akram has denied reports that he is interested in becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akram, who is in Australia, tweeted that the PCB chairman's job was a specialised one and he was not up for it.

The legendary pacer, however, didn't confirm or deny whether he was offered the position by the patron in chief of the board, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A source aware of the developments leading to the nomination of former captain Ramiz Raja as PCB chief had claimed that the PM had also considered Akram for the post.

Ramiz was nominated by the premier to the PCB's Board of Governors which will elect the new chairman on September 13 for a three-year term.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.