Will take a call closer to game: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wriddhiman Saha's availability

Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey (L) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey (L) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday said the team management would take a call on Wriddhiman Saha's availability closer to the second Test match, which begins here on Friday.

"The physios are in touch constantly with the head coach Rahul (Dravid) and obviously Virat (Kohli) now and as we get closer to the game, we will take a call and see what condition he is in," Mhambrey said at the virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday. KS Bharat, who could make his debut on Friday, kept the wickets in his absence.

Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four to put India in a strong position after the hosts lost five wickets for 51 runs Bharat has a triple hundred as an opener and his inclusion would mean that both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would remain in the playing eleven.

Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test. "But obviously with whatever he (Saha) has been through, I think (it was a) fabulous effort in the last Test match to bat in that. It was painful, we realise that but he put his hand up and (said) the team wanted it and he delivered it for the team, really happy to see that," added Mhambrey.

