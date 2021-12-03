STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs NZ 2nd Test: Toss delayed due to overnight rains, next pitch check at 11:30 am

Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma ruled out of second Test against New Zealand due to injuries, the BCCI added.

Published: 03rd December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Wankhede stadium pitch covered owing to rains on Thursday morning. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: The second and final Test between India and New Zealand is expected to start at noon after it was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The first day's play was to start at 9:30am IST but it was delayed due to wet outfield due to incessant rain in the past two days.

The umpires made two pitch inspections -- at 9:30am and 10:30 am -- and decided to have the toss at 11:30am and start the match at 12pm.

Rain has stopped but the umpires said the 30-yard circle and the bowlers' run-ups were the main issues.

The BCCI shared the injuries update for Indian players on Friday morning. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma ruled out of second Test against New Zealand due to injuries.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised to rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," BCCI said in a statement.

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team," BCCI stated further.

For the BlackCaps, Tom Latham will lead the side in place of Williamson, who has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Coming to the second Test match, Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

