India vs New Zealand: Stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai, says Ajaz Patel on 10-wicket haul

The 33-year-old Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said on  Saturday said after achieving the rare feat of scalping all 10 batters in an innings at the city of his birth.

The 33-year-old Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had earlier achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket.

ALSO READ| Cricketing fraternity hails Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket-an-innings feat against India

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai. Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well," Patel said after his feat.

Asked which scalp out of the 10 was special, he said, "Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters." However, New Zealand suffered a batting collapse after India folded their first innings at 325 and Patel admitted that it was not a great batting show from his side.

