STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Joe Root says England must not overburden Ben Stokes on return, keeps team details under wraps

The 30-year-old Stokes is returning from an indefinite break from all cricket, that he took in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a fractured finger.

Published: 06th December 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England Lions, at Redlands Cricket Club, in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

England's Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session on the first day of the Ashes tour match between England Men and England Lions, at Redlands Cricket Club, in Brisbane, Nov 23, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

 BRISBANE: Captain Joe Root expects all-rounder Ben Stokes to play a major part in the Ashes but warned Monday that England must manage his bowling workload on his hotly anticipated return.

The 30-year-old Stokes took an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a fractured finger.

There was doubt whether he would travel to Australia, but England's 2019 Ashes hero was on the plane and is expected to start the first Test in Brisbane on Wednesday -- handing the tourists a huge boost as they attempt to reclaim the urn.

"More than anything, it's really good to just see Ben back involved again in the frame of things and to see him come into the limited game time that we had, and to look as good as he did as well," said Root.

"You always know that when he gets into a game he always wants to put his mark on it and put a stamp on it. But yes, I think there will be an element of managing expectations.

"You've got to trust his experience and, I suppose, our whole bowling group can work collectively to take those wickets and I'm sure Ben will have a big say in that," he added.

It's been a tough ride for Stokes so far with rain limiting his preparations in Australia.

In his only intra-squad practice match he completed 10 overs, grabbing 2-31, then whacked 42 from 56 balls before retiring.

Stokes also revealed in a newspaper column last week that he took a nasty blow to his arm in the nets, and nearly choked on a tablet that had become lodged in his throat.

Root declined to confirm his starting eleven for Brisbane, saying he didn't "feel comfortable" revealing team details yet despite Australia already naming their side.

England must decide on an opening pair, with Rory Burns seemingly a lock-in, with either Haseeb Hameed or Zak Crawley accompanying him.

There is also uncertainty over the number six slot with Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope in contention.

Root, the world's number one Test batsman, insisted their preparations had been "meticulous" heading into a Test at a ground where England have failed to win since 1986, and showers are forecast.

"The most important thing over the course of the next couple of days is we do everything we can to ready ourselves, not just physically, but mentally," he said.

"There's obviously been a very different build-up to this series, and this Test match in particular.

"Bit I think we've planned really well for it and given ourselves the best possible chance with the opportunities we've had to play outside and train outside.

"We just have to be full of confidence and trust all of the work that we've done."

The Gabba surface is green after constant rain, which would suggest whoever wins the toss might bowl, but Root was adamant he had "no idea what I want to do at the toss".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Ashes England tour of Australia Joe Root Ben Stokes England vs Australia First Test match Ashes First Test Ashes first Test England team
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp