Jolly Rovers bag Palayampatti shield  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers were adjudged as the First Division champions and bagged the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield at the 89th annual day celebrations of the TNCA for the 2019-2020 season. Since the TNCA office and pavilion side of the MAC stadium is undergoing renovation the function was held at Image auditorium, MRC nagar.

Rupa Gurunath, president of the TNCA, in her welcome address pointed out how the TNCA had successfully conducted the back to back Test against England against the covid backdrop. She lauded the team for winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and had a word of praise for T Natarajan who made his India debut in all three formats of the game in 2020-2021.She made a special mention about R Ashwin who became the third highest wicket taker in Test cricket for India.

Rupa also informed that the renovation work going on in the pavilion side would be complete before the IPL next year. At the function V Srinivasan, S Muralikrishnan, P Kumar were felicitated for serving the TNCA for 35 years.

Siva V Meyyanathan, minister for environment, pollution control, youth welfare and sports development, government of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest. Meyyanathan praised N Srinivasan for his contribution to the game and lauded the former BCCI and TNCA president for taking the game to every nook and corner of the state through the TNPL. He also spoke about Tamil Nadu’s emotional connection with IPL champs Chennai Super Kings.Awards: 1st Division: (winners only): Rajah of Palayampatti Shield: Winner: Jolly Rovers CC; Runner-up: Vijay CC; 2nd Division: CP Johnstone Shield (Elite): UFCC T Nagar; CP Johnstone Shield (plate): CromBest RC; 3rd division: (Overall): CR Pattabhiraman Shield: Egmore RC; A Zone: CR Rangachari Shield: Egmore RC; B Zone: G Parthasarathy Shield: Sea Hawks; 4th Division: Overall: The Bishop Waller Shield: Park Town RC; A Zone: N Kannayiram Shield: Park Town RC; B Zone: AG Kripal Singh Shield: Sridhar CC; C Zone: KS Kannan Shield: Sounder CC; D Zone: Sumangali Homes; 5th Division: Overall: Dr P Subbarayan Shield: Kumbhat CC; A Zone: P Ananda Rau Shield: Kamayuth Club; B Zone: VP Raghavan Shield: Young Mens CC; C Zone: MV Kasturi Rangan: ICI Sports and RC; D Zone: S Annadorai Shield; Kumbhat CC; E Zone: Venat CC; 6th Division: Overall: PVH Babu Shield: Madras Indians CC; A Zone: TKN Babu Shield: B and C Mills; B Zone: PC Ramudu Shield: Madras Indians CC.