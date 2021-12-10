STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket, 3 other Olympic sports excluded from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games

Cricket, which has featured at the Olympics just once in 1900 Paris Games, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have failed to make the cut for the LA Games on Thursday.

Published: 10th December 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

GENEVA: Cricket's bid for an Olympic spot received a jolt when it was excluded from the provisional list of 28 sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, along with three other sports, by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Cricket, which has featured at the Olympics just once in 1900 Paris Games, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have failed to make the cut for the LA Games on Thursday.

The IOC has given boxing and weightlifting federations 18 months time to set their house in order to be considered for the LA Games as these sport was plagued by issues of corruption and doping.

In modern pentathlon's case, the Olympic body has asked it to remove equestrian jumping from the event.

Athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, tennis and wrestling are some of the sports that have been provisionally added to the Los Angeles Olympics programme.

In 1990 Paris Games, cricket made its maiden and only appearance where it was played between just two countries.

Besides Olympics, the other multi-sport in which cricket featured was only in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Cricket, however, will make its return to the Commonwealth Games in next year's Birmingham CWG in the form of a women's Twenty20 event.

In August this year, the ICC had started preparations for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

But the IOC takes into consideration a sport's popularity, cost, complexity, uniqueness and relevance towards young people as factors before including them in the Olympic programme.

The ICC, cricket's governing body, currently has 12 full members and 94 associate members.

Skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing, which made successful Olympic debuts in Tokyo, have managed to retain their spots.

The provisional list of 28 sports will be submitted for approval at the IOC session in February next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2028 los angeles olympics cricket olympics
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp