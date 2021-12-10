STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India A and South Africa A play for a draw amid COVID scare in visitors' camp

The series that was played on the backdrop of Omicron scare in the Rainbow Nation was set to be called off at the business end after two of India's support staff initially tested positive for COVID.

Published: 10th December 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day one of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BLOEMFONTEIN: Couple of false COVID-19 positive report in the India A camp had created a mild flutter before the visitors were engaged in yet another stalemate with South Africa A as the three 'Test' series ended at nil-nil.

The series that was played on the backdrop of Omicron scare in the Rainbow Nation was set to be called off at the business end after two of India's support staff initially tested positive for COVID-19 before their repeat test came negative.

As per BCCI sources, the match would have been called off midway had the repeat tests also turned out to be positive and after it was confirmed that it wasa false alarm, the authorities decided to go ahead with the proceedings.

The three-match series ahead of the senior team's tour came under focus after multiple COVID-19 cases with Omicron variant was detected in the country. However, the BCCI was assured of players' safety by CSA and the series went ahead.

On Thursday, India wre 90 for 3 in 17 overs chasing an improbable 304 before the play was called off after South Africa riding on Zubayr Hamza's 125 had declared their second innings at 311 for three, which stretched their overall lead to 303.

Krishnappa Gowtham got a couple of wickets. Batting second Prithvi Shaw once again breezed his way to 38 off 34 balls with eight fours before being dismissed. The series turned out to be a good one for Abhimanyu Easwaran, who would remain in the mix along with Priyank Panchal while Hanuma Vihari after consistent scores is now back in the main Test squad.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and spinner Saurabh Kumar are set to stay back as stand byes and could be inducted into the main squad if anyone gets injured or isolated due to COVID-19. All others are flying back to India on a charter plane.

Brief Scores: SA 268 and 311/3 decl (Zubayr Hamza 125, Krishnappa Gowtham 2/81).

India A 276 and 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38). Match Drawn

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India A vs South Africa A India vs South Africa Test IND A vs SA A COVID19 Coronavirus Zubayr Hamza Prithvi Shaw Krishnappa Gowtham
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp